Man Killed In Atlantic City Shooting Outside Motel: Prosecutor

At 10:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the Martinique Motel at 3029 Pacific Ave. and found Kendell Roseborough unresponsive with a gunshot wound, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Rosborough was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.