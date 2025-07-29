A Few Clouds 96°

SHARE

Man Killed In Atlantic City Shooting Outside Motel: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old Atlantic City man was fatally shot on Monday, July 28, authorities said.

A truck for the Atlantic City Police Department.

A truck for the Atlantic City Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Atlantic City Police Department
Sam Barron

At 10:30 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the Martinique Motel at 3029 Pacific Ave. and found Kendell Roseborough unresponsive with a gunshot wound, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Rosborough was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, authorities said. 

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE