Man Killed, 7 Hospitalized In Fiery Crash On Route 55: Cops

A man was killed in a fiery crash on Route 55 in Gloucester County on Halloween night, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police (NJSP)
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

A Jeep SUV, driven by David E. Hartman, 63, of Newfield, and a Nissan SUV were both traveling south when they collided around 10:05 p.m. in Elk Township near milepost 47.6, New Jersey State Police Tpr. II Christopher Postorino said. A second crash occurred when the Ford struck the Jeep, police said.

The Jeep stopped in the center median and erupted in flames, according to state police. Hartman died, and six passengers in the Nissan suffered minor injuries, according to Postorino. They were hospitalized, as was the driver of the Ford, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information is available, police said.

