At 11:20 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to to 1400 N. Albany Avenue, on the overpass of Route 40 leading to Atlantic City High School and found Vaughn Lyons with multiple gunshot wounds, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Lyons was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.

