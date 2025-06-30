Mostly Cloudy 76°

SHARE

Man Fatally Shot In Atlantic City: Police

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in Atlantic City Thursday evening, June 26, authorities said.

Atlantic City police

Atlantic City police

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Atlantic City Police Department
Sam Barron

At 8:53 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a report of a man lying in the sidewalk outside the Shore Park apartments at 225 N. Virginia Ave., the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Robert Stanley Davis, an Atlantic City resident, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The manner of death was determined to be a homicide, authorities said. The shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE