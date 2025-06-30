Man Fatally Shot In Atlantic City: Police

At 8:53 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to a report of a man lying in the sidewalk outside the Shore Park apartments at 225 N. Virginia Ave., the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Robert Stanley Davis, an Atlantic City resident, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The manner of death was determined to be a homicide, authorities said. The shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.

