Man, 75, Threatens Killing Girlfriend At Atlantic City Motel: Police

James Pace, 75, of Blue Springs, MO, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 17, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a motel on the beach block of Iowa Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said Pace was arguing with a woman he was dating and threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide. He was taken into custody "without incident" and officers found a loaded gun with additional ammunition.

Pace was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and terroristic threats. He was evaluated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division, before being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to 847411 (TIP411).

