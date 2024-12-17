Man, 52, Dies When Lexus Drives Off Atlantic City Expressway: Troopers

Rodney Sarao, 52, died in the crash on Thursday, Dec. 12, a state police spokesperson said.

Troopers responded to the scene on the eastbound side of the expressway at around 7:55 a.m. The crash happened near milepost 1.4 in Atlantic City.

Investigators said Sarao was driving east in a Lexus when the car veered off the right side of the highway, went down an embankment, and overturned. Sarao died from his injuries.

The crash remained under investigation.

