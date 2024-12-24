Machetes, Gun Parts, Weapon Lasers: Police Uncover Arsenal In Atlantic City Traffic Stop

David Barabin, 47, was given 22 charges, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

An officer stopped a vehicle driven by Barabin on South Florida Avenue at around 2:03 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. The officer noticed a powdery substance on Barabin’s jacket that appeared to be drugs.

A K9 officer sniffed the vehicle and detected drugs. Officers searched the vehicle and found a bag of heroin, along with an empty bag suspected to have contained drugs.

The search also uncovered a large arsenal of weapons. Police discovered disassembled parts that made up three complete handguns, as well as ammunition, several knives, and machetes.

Officers also seized weapon-mounted lasers and other gun accessories.

"Barabin has a criminal history that does not allow him to be in possession of weapons," the police department said.

Barabin was charged with eight counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess a weapon. His charges also included three counts of possession of a defaced firearm, along with manufacturing a firearm without a license, possession of hollow-point ammunition, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.