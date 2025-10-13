Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 61°

Homicide: Christina Burdette Woman Dead, Prosecutors Say

A 34-year-old Atlantic City woman's death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 13.

Christin Burdette

 Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Sam Barron

At 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, Atlantic City police responded to the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue and found Christina Burdette unresponsive, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Burdette was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy determined her death was a homicide, authorities said. The cause of death remains under investigation, authorities said. 

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.

