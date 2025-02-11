Overcast 38°

Gun Waving Road Rage Suspect Found With Ecstasy, Hollow Point Bullets In Atlantic City: Police

A 40-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested and charged after he brandished a gun during a road rage incident on the morning of Monday, Feb. 10, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Atlantic City Police Department
Sam Barron

At 11:46 AM,  officers responded to north Arkansas Ave. after a driver, Jose Suero, threatened to shoot someone and a handgun was observed, Atlantic City police said. The threats came after they refused to allow Suero to merge while driving, police said.

The vehicle was locate on the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, police said. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle and Suero was in possession of eight ecstasy pills, police said.

Suero was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow-point ammunition, terroristic threats, and possession of ecstasy, police said. 

Suero was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.

