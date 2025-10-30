At 7 a.m., Greenfield was crossing the street at Rhode Island Avenue and Atlantic Avenue to board the bus for school when she was struck by a vehicle, Atlantic City police said. The vehicle fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle struck her after illegally passing a school bus, all while Fleur's mother, Siah, was watching to make sure her daughter got on the bus safely, according to a fundraiser set up to support the family.

Greenfield had no pulse and was rushed to the hospital where doctors perform emergency surgery, according to the fundraiser. The way Greenfield styled her hair protected her head and brain from serious injury, the fundraiser said.

The fundraiser aims to help Siah as she cares for her daughter without worrying about missing work and mounting medical bills. As of Thursday, Oct. 30, more than $8,600 has been raised.

"Fleur and her family are holding on to faith, hope, and the love of their community, and we know that through God’s grace, brighter days are ahead," Iesha Hogans, who organized the fundraiser wrote.

Maria Martinez-Luna, an Atlantic City resident, was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury and was issued multiple traffic summonses, police said.

