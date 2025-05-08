Fugitive Arrested In NY For AC Shooting: Police

On Saturday, May 3, at 2:11 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Baltic Avenue and found a 52-year-old Atlantic City man with a gunshot wound, Atlantic City police said.

The shooting occurred after the suspect, Edwin Biggs, and the victim engaged in a verbal dispute, police said.

Following the shooting, Biggs fled to New York, where he was tracked down by the New York City Police Department and US Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Biggs was eventually located in Brooklyn and faces charges of attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, three counts of aggravated assault and certain person not to possess a weapon, police said.

He is being held at a correctional facility in New York while he awaits extradition, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.