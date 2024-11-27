From Helper To Handcuffs: Atlantic City Man Accused Of Robbing Injured Victim

Ruben Carlo, 31, was charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Someone told an officer about a man who appeared to need medical attention near Tennessee and Atlantic Avenues at around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Carlo helped the officer tend to the man, who was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division.

Police soon learned troubling details. Investigators said the man fell to the ground before Carlo approached him. Surveillance video showed Carlo digging through the man’s pockets, stomping on him, and then rifling through his pockets again.

Carlo was identified as the suspect and after briefly resisting arrest, he was taken into custody on the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue. He was held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip to TIP411 (847411), beginning the message with "ACPD."

