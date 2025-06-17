Found! Instruments Stolen From Heart In Atlantic County Recovered: Police

Two instruments that were stolen from the trailblazing rock band before their show at the Hard Rock Atlantic City have been recovered by police and will be returned to the band, officers announced Monday, June 16.

The 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin was located by detectives of the Criminal Investigations Section after they received information about who might be possession of it and the person surrendered it to officers, police said.

A Telecaster guitar was located last week after surveillance footage showed Garfield Bennett, a Pleasantville resident who stole the instruments, giving the guitar to a woman who put the instrument in her vehicle, police said.

An automated license plate reader was used to identify her vehicle and police were able to confirm she was still in Atlantic City, officers said. The woman voluntarily surrendered the guitar she had purchased from Benntet, police said.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Atlantic City Police Department for recovering my guitar—it means so much to have it back in my hands,” Nancy Wilson, who co-founded the band with her sister Ann, said. “Their dedication and quick action are deeply appreciated."

Bennett is charged with burglary and theft, police said.

