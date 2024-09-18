Egg Harbor Township Man Charged, Woman Injured In Atlantic City Double Shooting, Police Say

Kevin Hollingsworth, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

An off-duty officer was nearby when shots were fired on the 4000 block of Ventnor Avenue at around 7:26 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The officer found Hollingsworth and an Egg Harbor Township woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Hollingsworth and the woman, 37, were brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division. They were expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators said Hollingsworth and several other people shot at each other during an argument. The other group left the scene.

After he was shot, Hollingsworth went into a nearby business and got rid of a gun, which was later recovered. Hollingsworth was still in the hospital as of press time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

