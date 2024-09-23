Egg Harbor Township Fugitive Caught With Stolen Gun After Atlantic City Crash, Police Say

Joey Osias, 25, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 22, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the wreck near the intersection of Route 30 and Grammercy Avenue at around 7:50 p.m.

Investigators said a driver and Osias, who was a passenger, ran away from their vehicle after the crash. An officer spotted Osias several blocks from the crash scene.

Police learned Osias had an arrest warrant and he was taken into custody. He also was found with prescription medication and a gun reported stolen from Wildwood.

Osias was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

No injuries were reported in the crash. The driver with Osias was given traffic summonses for careless driving and failure to report an accident.

Osias was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

