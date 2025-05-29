Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Tucker, Georgia, is recalling the product after receiving three consumer complaints reporting pieces of wood inside the stew, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall includes 20-ounce cans of “Dinty Moore BEEF STEW” with a “BEST BY FEB 2028” date and the lot code “T02045” (which may include an additional number). The affected products were produced on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, and bear the establishment number “EST 199G” printed on the can.

These items were distributed nationwide to retail locations.

While there have been no confirmed injuries, FSIS urges anyone with concerns to contact a healthcare provider.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may still be in consumers’ pantries,” the agency said. “Do not consume it. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.”

The FSIS said it will post retail distribution lists on its website when available and continue conducting effectiveness checks to ensure the product is no longer available for sale.

Consumers or media with questions about the recall can contact Hormel Foods Corporation at 800-523-4635 or email media@hormel.com.

For food safety questions, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.

To report a food safety issue, visit the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

