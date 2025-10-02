Investigators, alerted by the girl's parents, located text messages between David Roary and the child indicating a sexual relationship that began when she was 12 years old, Atlantic City police said.

Roary provided a THC vape pen and/or marijuana to the child in exchange for the sex acts, police said. Members of the Atlantic City Police Department SWAT team executed a search of Roary's residence and he was taken into custody.

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, police said.

