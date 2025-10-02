Fair 50°

David Roary Gave Child Drugs For Sex: Atlantic City Police

A 41-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested and charged after he gave a 12-year-old marijuana in exchange for sex, authorities announced Wednesday, Oct. 1.

A truck for the Atlantic City Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Atlantic City Police Department
Sam Barron

Investigators, alerted by the girl's parents, located text messages between David Roary and the child indicating a sexual relationship that began when she was 12 years old, Atlantic City police said.

Roary provided a THC vape pen and/or marijuana to the child in exchange for the sex acts, police said. Members of the Atlantic City Police Department SWAT team executed a search of Roary's residence and he was taken into custody.

He is charged with aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, police said. 

