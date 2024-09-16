Couple Knocked Woman Unconscious During Brawl At Atlantic City Casino's Mall: Police

Damian Pineyro, 35, of Hazlet, and Keila Diaz, 47, of Freehold, were arrested on Sunday, Sept. 15, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to a large fight at The Quarter at Tropicana at around 2:56 a.m.

Investigators said Pineyro and Diaz began harassing a man and woman "for an unknown reason." The victims tried to leave the area but Pineyro punched the woman in her face.

Pineyro then started assaulting the man when the woman fell to the ground, police said. Pineyro also pulled out a knife and lunged at the man but missed him.

Diaz then kicked and punched the woman in the head, knocking her unconscious. She was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division, and was expected to survive her injuries.

Pineyro was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and terroristic threats. Diaz was charged with aggravated and simple assault.

Diaz and Pineyro were released on summonses with future court dates.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

