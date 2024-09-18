Corrections Officer Arrested In Viral Video Capturing Atlantic City Casino Assault

Keila Diaz, 47, of Freehold, has been suspended without pay, a spokesperson for the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Daily Voice on Wednesday, Sept. 18. She and 35-year-old Damian Pineyro of Hazlet were arrested in the brawl on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said Diaz, who graduated from the county's police academy in 2014, is "expected to be held fully accountable for her actions."

"This type of behavior is inexcusable from anyone, but, particularly from a member of law enforcement, who at all times, on or off duty, should exhibit the highest level of professionalism, with honor and integrity," Sheriff Golden said in a statement. "Any conduct that does not meet that expectation will not be tolerated."

Atlantic City police responded to a large fight at The Quarter at Tropicana at around 2:56 a.m. The brawl was reportedly shown in a viral video captured by an Instagram user.

Investigators said Pineyro and Diaz began harassing a man and woman "for an unknown reason." The victims tried to leave the area but Pineyro punched the woman in her face.

Pineyro then started assaulting the man when the woman fell to the ground, police said. Pineyro also pulled out a knife and lunged at the man but missed him.

Diaz then kicked and punched the woman in the head, knocking her unconscious. She was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division, and was expected to survive her injuries.

Diaz was charged with aggravated and simple assault. Pineyro was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and terroristic threats.

Pineyro and Diaz were released on summonses with future court dates.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

