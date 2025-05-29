Cocaine, Guns: Three Arrested In AC, Police Say

On Tuesday, May 20, detectives conducted a residential search warrant at an apartment on the 1500 block of Baltic Avenue, Atlantic City police said.

During a search of the apartment, detectives recovered a loaded handgun stolen from Virginia, 50 grams of cocaine and paraphernalia used in the possession and distribution of narcotics, police said.

Robert Taylor, a 45-year-old Atlantic City resident and Donna Jordan, a 60-year-old Atlantic City resident were hit with numerous drugs and weapons charges and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility while Maria Manigualt, a 60-year-old Atlantic City resident was charged with loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, police said.

