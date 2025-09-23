Child Porn Bust Nets 5 Arrests In South Jersey: Prosecutor

The arrests took place throughout August 2025, with investigations led by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit, along with local police departments and Homeland Security Investigations–Cherry Hill, MacAulay said.

The following men were taken into custody:

James Nicholas, 33, of Lindenwold

Warren Magee, 49, of Camden

Jeremy Algarin, 30, of Berlin Borough

Raekwon Harold, 20, of Lindenwold

Jay Curry, 29, of Winslow Township

Nicholas was charged Aug. 1 with distribution, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of child sexual abuse material, authorities said. Detectives tracked him through a Kik account.

Magee was charged Aug. 2 with possession after investigators recovered material on his phone and Telegram account, authorities said.

Algarin was charged Aug. 6 with distribution, possession with intent to distribute, and possession after investigators tied him to a Discord account, MacAulay said.

Harold was charged Aug. 8 with distribution, possession with intent to distribute, and possession after being linked to Instagram and Kik accounts, authorities said.

Curry was charged Aug. 19 with obstruction by flight and again on Aug. 21 with multiple distribution, possession with intent, and possession counts after fleeing his Winslow home during a search, authorities said.

All five were remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility, MacAulay said. Each is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

