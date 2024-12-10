Central Jersey Man Strikes $500K+ Jackpot On Atlantic City Slot Machine

Kevin Kurtz struck gold at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, winning a mega grand jackpot of $501,184.85, the resort said in a news release on Tuesday, Dec. 10. His lucky $40 wager was on an Aristocrat wide-area progressive Dollar Storm Mega Grand Link slot machine with a $2 denomination.

Kurtz chose to receive the jackpot in annual prize payments, ensuring he maximizes the value of his jackpot.

The winning slot machine is part of a network of wide-area progressive slots, which are linked to similar machines across multiple locations, allowing for larger jackpots.

Kurtz's victory came about a month after an anonymous gambler won $241,857.36. That jackpot was won on an Aristocrat Emperor’s Treasure Dollar Storm slot machine.

Hard Rock’s gaming floor features 2,425 slot machines, 130 table games, and a private high-limit slot salon.

