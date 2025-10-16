Ceani Barnes, is charged in the death of Christina Burdette, the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office said.

At 10:08 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, Atlantic City police responded to the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue and found Burdette unresponsive, authorities said

Burdette was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy determined her death was a homicide, authorities said.

The cause of death was complications of multiple blunt force trauma injuries with chronic abuse, authorities said.

