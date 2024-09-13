Cash Register Thief Caught In Atlantic City, Police Say

William Flores, 41, was charged with theft, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Friday, Sept. 13. Officers responded to a report of a register stolen from a store on the 3800 block of Ventnor Avenue at around 6:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Investigators said Flores went into the store and talked with a clerk. He left but later returned with different clothes and took the register with cash inside of it.

Flores was identified after similar incidents in 2023, according to police. Officers arrested him after he was spotted on the boardwalk on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Flores was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

