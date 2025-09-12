Boyz II Men Close Their U.S. Leg In Atlantic City Oct. 4 With Every Hit You Love

This tour feels different. It’s one of their most expansive runs in years, giving fans across the country a chance to catch Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman live on stage again. While they’ve had residencies and special appearances, a coast-to-coast sweep hasn’t happened at this level since before the pandemic years, making Atlantic City’s finale a true don’t-miss night.

Boyz II Men first came together in Philadelphia back in the mid-’80s, with the lineup eventually cementing as the quartet fans knew in the ’90s. Michael McCary’s departure in 2003 left the group a trio, but the harmonies never lost their edge. Now, nearly 40 years since those first school hallway rehearsals, the group still delivers the polished vocals and stage presence that made them icons.

Their catalog is stacked with songs that defined a generation—“End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day” with Mariah Carey, “On Bended Knee,” “Water Runs Dry,” and of course, the party starter “Motownphilly.” They don’t just sing them, they relive them, taking audiences back to mixtapes, middle school dances, and first heartbreaks.

On Oct. 4 at the Borgata Event Center, fans will get the final stateside performance of this tour—a night that promises every harmony, every emotional swell, every reason Boyz II Men are still the kings of the ballad. And if you want to be more than just “the one that got away,” lock in your seats now.

