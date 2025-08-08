In October 2022, Bobbyjean Orak enticed a minor to engage in sexual activity with him, including producing child sexual abuse material, US Attorney Alina Habba said. The victim was between 13 and 16 years of age, Habba said.

In July 2024, Orak transported the minor from Pennsylvania to New Jersey to have sex with them, Habba said.

The FBI and law enforcement rescued the child a month later in Atlantic County, Habba said.

Law enforcement searched Orak’s cell phone and online accounts and found numerous quantities of child sexual abuse material, including of the victim, Habba said.

Orak is charged with transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor, enticement of a minor, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography

