ATV Driver Arrested After Pursuit: Atlantic City Police

A 24-year-old Mays Landing man was arrested and charged after he was operating an illegal ATV in Atlantic City, authorities announced Tuesday, July 8.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Atlantic City Police Department
Sam Barron

On Saturday, July 5 at 9:50 p.m., officers observed a group of ATV and dirt bike riders unlawfully driving on Pacific Avenue in an erratic manner, Atlantic City police said.

The officers followed the group to Albany and Winchester Avenues, where one rider, later identified as Rashaun Blumfield, stopped at a gas station, police said.

As Blumfield was about to fuel his ATV, officers pulled up and attempted to speak him, but he hopped back on the vehicle and tried to flee the scene, police said.

An officer grabbed onto Blumfield and forced the ATV toward the curb but Blumfield broke free, police said.

Blumfield ran onto Albany Avenue and a chase ensued, police said. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody while the ATV was towed, police said.

He was charged with eluding, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice, police said.

