Atlantic City Waitress Maddie Eberhardt Dies Suddenly, 26, Leaves Behind Devastated Family

Madison “Maddie” Eberhardt passed away on Monday, June 23, according to her obituary with Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home.

“Maddie was a kind, sensitive, and caring soul who touched the lives of everyone around her,” wrote Kerri Platt, organizer of a GoFundMe campaign launched to help with funeral expenses. “She brought light and warmth wherever she went.”

Born in Neptune, Maddie had lived in towns across Central and South Jersey, including Brick, Little Egg Harbor, Barnegat, Manahawkin, Ventnor, and Atlantic City, according to her obituary.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in visual arts from Stockton University and worked as a waitress at Carmine’s and the Hard Rock in Atlantic City.

According to her obituary, Maddie was a talented artist who created “countless beautiful works in various mediums... She had an amazing singing voice and loved to dance,” her family wrote. “A true lover of all animals, especially her baby girl Maya.”

Maddie is survived by her parents, Kristi Scherb Eberhardt and Jeffrey Eberhardt; her siblings, Emilee and Sean; her maternal grandfather, Russ “Poppy” Rogers and his wife, Kathy “Mema” Rogers; and her paternal grandmother, Nancy “Nana” Eberhardt. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Barbara Anne Rogers.

As of Saturday, June 28, the GoFundMe campaign by Kerri Platt had raised $15,600. Click here to view the campaign.

A celebration of Maddie’s life will be held Monday, June 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday, July 1, at 9 a.m., with interment at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, according to the obituary

Click here for Maddie's complete obituary.

