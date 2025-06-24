Per the terms of a plea agreement, Joseph Suarez is expected to be sentenced to 28 years in prison while Joseph Suarez is expected to be sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

In November 2022, 20 search warrants are executed throughout Atlantic County, the culmination of an investigation into the Suarez’s control of the drug trade on South Florida Avenue in Atlantic City, authorities said.

Investigators recovered approximately 40,642 folds of fentanyl individually packaged for sale, over $85,000 in cash, two handguns, and 5.6 ounces of crack cocaine, authorities said.

At the time of his arrest, Justin was enrolled in the Atlantic County Superior Court recovery program, authorities said.

Joseph was responsible for coordinating deliveries of crack cocaine and fentanyl to South Florida Avenue, authorities said.

The Suarez brothers would divide up the deliveries of crack cocaine and fentanyl, which they distributed to lower members of their network who held and sold the drugs on their behalf, authorities said.

As part of their guilty plea, the Suarez’s admitted to possessing handguns to further their drug trafficking network, authorities said.

Their mother, Terria Acosta, 57, previously pleaded guilty to financial facilitation of criminal activity after the recovery of $44,539 in cash from the truck of her vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Acosta was responsible for holding and delivering drug money on behalf of Joseph Suarez, authorities said. Per the terms of a plea agreement, she is expected to be sentenced to four years in prison, authorities said.

