Atlantic City Teen, Wanted Man Caught With Loaded Guns And Drugs: Police

Isaiah Cooper, 34, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Friday, Sept. 13.

Officers responded to a fight involving a gun and a bicycle on the first block of South Iowa Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Investigators said the teen accused a woman of stealing the bike and threatened her with a gun.

The boy returned to the area and officers took him into custody. Police seized a loaded gun, 28 bags of heroin, and a "small amount" of cocaine from him.

The teen was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, terroristic threats, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Police also said they found no evidence that the bike was stolen. The teen was brought to family court and held in a juvenile detention facility.

Less than three hours later, police stopped a vehicle driven by Cooper near the intersection of South Carolina and Drexel avenues at around 12:04 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. An officer saw drug-dealing items and a K-9 officer smelled drugs in the vehicle.

Police discovered a loaded gun and more items with drug residue in Cooper's vehicle. Officers also learned he had an active arrest warrant.

Cooper was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

