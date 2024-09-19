Atlantic City Teen Wanted For 4+ Months Caught At Shooting Scene, Police Say

The 17-year-old Atlantic City boy wanted since May was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, two counts of possession of a community handgun, and possession of a defaced firearm.

The teen was arrested with two other males when they were found at the scene of an investigation into a shooting during an argument on the 4000 block of Ventnor Avenue. Two Egg Harbor Township residents were injured including 38-year-old Kevin Hollingsworth, who was arrested and given three gun charges.

Investigators said another 17-year-old Atlantic City boy at the scene had a loaded gun. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Sincere Chapman, 21, of Atlantic City, was also arrested at the scene when police found him with more than 110 grams of marijuana and drug-dealing items. He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia.

The first boy arrested in the shooting was among three teens wanted on gun charges for more than four months. Police found two loaded guns inside an abandoned apartment on the 1500 block of Caspian Place after the three ran away from investigating officers.

A Pleasantville 17-year-old received his charges while in custody in an unrelated case. He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, two counts of possession of a community handgun, and possession of a defaced firearm.

The other 17-year-old, also from Atlantic City, was arrested after arriving at his Galloway Township school on Friday, Sept. 13. Police executed a search warrant and found a loaded gun at his Westminister Place home.

He was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, two counts of possession of a community handgun, possession of a defaced firearm, and gang criminality.

The teens were held at Harborfields Detention Facility and Chapman was released on a summons with a future court date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.