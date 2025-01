On Sunday, Dec. 1, officers received a video showing Ericxon Santos picking up a cat and throwing it up in the air, sending it crashing to the ground, Atlantic City police said.

Police were unable to locate the cat, but found additional video footage of Santos throwing a different cat into the air on a different date, officers said.

Santos was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, police said.

