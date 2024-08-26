Atlantic City Robbery Fugitive Arrested At Egg Harbor City Train Station, Police Say

Manuel Alicea, 30, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 26, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. He was captured on the train at the Egg Harbor City station.

Police said Alicea was a fugitive wanted for pistol-whipping a man on the 1100 block of Arctic Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Alicea was accused of hitting the victim with a gun, stealing the victim's belongings, and also trying to take his bicycle.

The victim was treated at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division.

On the day of his arrest, Atlantic City police learned Alicea was with a woman at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal. He had already left on a train that last stopped in Absecon by the time officers arrived and searched the station, along with a waiting train.

Egg Harbor City police searched the train Alicea was on when it stopped at the city's station. Alicea had a loaded gun when he was arrested on the train.

Absecon and NJ Transit also helped search for Alicea.

"This is a great example of the strong relationships that have been formed by law enforcement in Atlantic County," said Atlantic City police Chief James Sarkos. "An armed, violent offender was arrested due to the coordination and teamwork of not only the police officers from the involved agencies, but also the public safety telecommunicators in the respective towns working hand in hand to provide needed information."

Alicea was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was also given single charges of robbery, aggravated assault, theft, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Alicea was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the case should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

