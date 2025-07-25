Atlantic City Road Rage Fight Goes Viral (Video)

The video was shared on Facebook Wednesday morning and has already been viewed more than 60,000 times.

“Why my brother js send me this randomly ac just Gotham city fr,” Keevon Selby, who posted the video, said.

A silver SUV is seen weaving in and out of traffic, following a black SUV as the vehicles appear to try and pass each other. The two vehicles pull over and a man gets out of his silver SUV and runs toward the other vehicle, as the people filming provide running commentary. The SUV driver begins smashing the window of the other car.

Undaunted, the other driver gets out of his car, and goes after him, and a scuffle ensues. The people filming drive away before a resolution is reached.

Atlantic City Police did not respond to an immediate request for comment from Daily Voice.

