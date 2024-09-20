Atlantic City Officials Mismanaged Stormwater System, EPA Says

Atlantic City will pay a $20,000 penalty for Clean Water Act violations, the Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The city also agreed to spend $60,000 to make its stormwater infrastructure more resilient to the impacts of climate change.

An EPA review found several issues with the sewer system that discharges stormwater into bays and the Atlantic Ocean.

"This settlement will lead to less pollution entering Atlantic City’s stormwater system, enhance local water quality, and boost the city’s resilience to climate change," EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia said in a statement. "By enforcing the Clean Water Act and upgrading stormwater management, we’re not just addressing past issues—we’re ensuring a safer, healthier future for Atlantic City’s communities."

The city's violations included inefficient practices for managing stormwater, not fully training staff, and failing to update its stormwater pollution prevention plan. The EPA said the issues could have allowed pollutants into the stormwater system, risking water quality and public health.

The city will also replace about 18,000 square feet of traditional asphalt with permeable pavement, reducing runoff and filtering pollutants.

