Atlantic City Neighborhood Evacuated When ATV Rider Hit Gas Meter, Police Say

Laron Wright of Atlantic City was charged with recklessly creating the risk of widespread injury/damage and disorderly conduct, the city's police department said in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Officers responded to the crash on the 100 block of North Morris Avenue at around 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26. Police began evacuating the neighborhood due to a natural gas odor.

Investigators said Wright was driving an ATV when he entered an alleyway and tried to make a turn. He lost control of the ATV and hit a gas meter, along with a vehicle.

Wright was arrested and his ATV was seized. The 31-year-old was released on a summons for a future court appearance.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes after almost two hours. Atlantic City firefighters and South Jersey Gas also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.