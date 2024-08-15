Atlantic City Man With Stolen Gun From NC Arrested After Chase, Police Say

Jackie Mullins, 40, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 14, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release. An officer received a report of a man with a gun on the 1100 block of Arctic Avenue at around 7:06 p.m.

Officers saw Mullins riding his bicycle in the area and tried to talk with him. Mullins sped away before jumping off the bike and running away from it.

Mullins threw a gun underneath a vehicle while running from police and it was later learned the gun was reported stolen from North Carolina. He eventually surrendered to officers during the chase.

Mullins was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, certain person not to possess a weapon, and receiving stolen property. He was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

