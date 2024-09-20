Partly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Atlantic City Man Sentenced For 2018 Ventnor City Killing While Stealing SUV, Prosecutors Say

An Atlantic City man will spend three decades in prison for killing a Ventnor City man while trying to steal his SUV almost six years ago, authorities said.

Angelo Delgado, 22, Atlantic City, NJ, pleaded guilty to killing 61-year-old Sunil Edla of Ventnor City, NJ, on November 15, 2018.

Angelo Delgado, 22, Atlantic City, NJ, pleaded guilty to killing 61-year-old Sunil Edla of Ventnor City, NJ, on November 15, 2018.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Angelo Delgado, 22, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 19 to 30 years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He admitted to killing 61-year-old Sunil Edla on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

Ventnor City police responded to a 911 call about a man lying in a driveway on North Nashville Avenue at around 8:04 p.m. Officers found Edla with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edla's 2002 Subaru Forester was missing and Atlantic City police found it on the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue. Delgado was identified as the suspect and he was arrested one block from where the SUV was found on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Delgado was 16 at the time of the killing. He was tried as an adult on murder, carjacking, robbery, and weapons charges. 

Delgado pleaded guilty on Thursday, Aug. 22 to first-degree felony murder. As part of his plea, he admitted to shooting Edla while trying to steal his Subaru and left in the SUV.

Edla was originally from India and grew up in Medak, a town in the state of Telangana, The Times of India reported. He reportedly worked as a night auditor at an Atlantic City hotel.

Delgado won't be eligible for parole but his sentence can be reviewed after serving 20 years due to a state law regarding crimes a convict committed as a child.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE