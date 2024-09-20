Atlantic City Man Sentenced For 2018 Ventnor City Killing While Stealing SUV, Prosecutors Say

Angelo Delgado, 22, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 19 to 30 years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He admitted to killing 61-year-old Sunil Edla on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

Ventnor City police responded to a 911 call about a man lying in a driveway on North Nashville Avenue at around 8:04 p.m. Officers found Edla with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edla's 2002 Subaru Forester was missing and Atlantic City police found it on the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue. Delgado was identified as the suspect and he was arrested one block from where the SUV was found on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Delgado was 16 at the time of the killing. He was tried as an adult on murder, carjacking, robbery, and weapons charges.

Delgado pleaded guilty on Thursday, Aug. 22 to first-degree felony murder. As part of his plea, he admitted to shooting Edla while trying to steal his Subaru and left in the SUV.

Edla was originally from India and grew up in Medak, a town in the state of Telangana, The Times of India reported. He reportedly worked as a night auditor at an Atlantic City hotel.

Delgado won't be eligible for parole but his sentence can be reviewed after serving 20 years due to a state law regarding crimes a convict committed as a child.

