Atlantic City Man Kicked Down Woman's Door In Violent Home Invasion, Police Say

Jerome Younger, 38, was arrested, the Atlantic City Police Department said in a news release on Monday, Sept 9. Officers responded to the home on the 1500 block of Ohio Avenue at around 9:38 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

Investigators said Younger started loudly banging on the home's door and the homeowner called 911 since she didn't know him. Younger then kicked down the door, assaulted the woman, damaged her cellphone, and pulled her outside the home.

When an officer arrived, several witnesses pointed Younger out as the suspect. Police claimed Younger grabbed the officer by his clothing and pushed him to the ground.

The officer tried to arrest Younger and he tried to grab the officer's gun and taser. Another officer used their taser on Younger but it wasn't successful in stopping him.

Police also said Younger grabbed hold of another officer's rifle while continuing to resist arrest. A taser was used again "after a lengthy struggle" and Younger was then taken into custody.

Younger was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, criminal restraint, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

Paramedics treated the homeowner at the scene. Younger was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

According to the state Office of the Attorney General, Younger has been arrested at least three times at Atlantic City casinos. A June 2015 order banned him from casino properties and online gambling.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Atlantic City police at 609-347-5766 or text an anonymous tip that begins with "ACPD" to TIP411 (847411).

