Atlantic City Man Defrauded Victims Using Social Media: Prosecutor

In 2023, the FBI Financial Crimes Task Force was notified of an ongoing fraud investigation after multiple victims across the United States reported being defrauded through a SIM swapping scheme, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said

An investigation revealed Cory Kott, a 35-year-old Mays Landing resident, and Omar Lopez, a 45-year-old Atlantic City resident, targeted victims through social media and began conversations with them to take over their phones by transferring the victims’ phone numbers to devices in their possession, authorities said, giving them full control over the victims’ phones.

Kott and Lopez would have access to emails, financial applications, iCloud storage and social media accounts, using that access to impersonate the victims and open credit cards, falsify driver’s licenses, and complete banking transactions by transferring funds between victims and withdrawing those funds under the victims’ identities, authorities said.

The suspects were also able to utilize at least one of the victims' compromised credit cards to fund an online gaming account, authorities said.

Kott is charged with identity theft, computer crimes, forgery, credit card crime, theft by deception and money laundering, authorities said.

Lopez is charged with credit card crime and theft by deception, authorities said.

