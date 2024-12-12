Atlantic City Man Confesses To Unprovoked Stabbing Of Convenience Store Worker: Prosecutors

Francisco Bonilla, 35, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to first-degree attempted murder, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Thursday, Dec. 12. The charges stemmed from an attack at the Cedar Market on North Rhode Island Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Atlantic City police responded to the store at around 8:18 a.m. and found the 39-year-old man with several stab wounds. Officers described the assault as unprovoked and confirmed it was captured on surveillance video.

The employee was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Division, with injuries that were described at the time as "life-threatening." Bonilla ran away from the scene but was arrested about a month later by Vineland police on Monday, Mar. 4.

Prosecutors said Bonilla's plea deal included a recommended sentence of 15 years in state prison. He would have to serve more than 12 years before being eligible for parole.

Sentencing was scheduled for Friday, Apr. 4, 2025.

