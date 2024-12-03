Fair 39°

Atlantic City Man Caught On Video Raping GF's Daughter, 5, On Christmas Sentenced: Prosecutors

An Atlantic City man will spend a quarter-century in prison for raping his girlfriend's five-year-old daughter on Christmas Day, authorities said.

Oscar Gomez Miralda, 43, of Atlantic City, NJ.

 Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Oscar Gomez Miralda, 43, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 2 to 25 years in state prison without parole. A jury convicted him on Wednesday, June 26 of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Investigators said Gomez Miralda raped the girl at her home on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Her mother discovered what happened by using a camera phone to record her daughter's bedroom while she was at work. 

Gomez Miralda was dating the girl's mother and lived with them at the time of the sexual assault. He was originally scheduled for sentencing in September but was evaluated at the state's Adult Diagnostic Treatment Center to determine if he "poses a risk of reoffending."

After his release, Gomez Miralda must register as a sex offender and have lifetime parole supervision.

