Atlantic City Man Admits To Robbing Multiple Delivery Drivers At Gunpoint: Prosecutor

Per the terms of his plea agreement, Majid Harris is expected to be sentenced to 12 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On the evening of Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, Harris ordered food delivery from a store in Atlantic City, authorities said. When the delivery driver arrived with the order, Harris robbed the driver at gunpoint with a handgun, authorities said. Harris took cash from the driver and then fled on foot, authorities said.

Four days later, on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, Harris used the same telephone number to order a food delivery from a different store in Atlantic City, authorities said. Upon arriving with the food order, the driver was robbed at gunpoint under nearly identical circumstances as the previous robbery, authorities said.

Although Harris disguised his face during the robberies, he was ultimately identified and apprehended after police reviewed surveillance footage and conducted an investigation involving the telephone number used to set up the robberies, authorities said.

While being detained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, Harris participated in the assault of another inmate who was beaten unconscious, authorities said.

Harris pleaded guilty to armed robbery, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and aggravated assault, authorities said.

