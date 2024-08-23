Atlantic City Man Admits To 2018 Ventnor City Killing While Stealing SUV: Prosecutors

Angelo Delgado, 22, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Aug. 22 to first-degree felony murder, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. He was charged in the death of 61-year-old Sunil Edla on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

Ventnor City police responded to a 911 call about a man lying in a driveway on North Nashville Avenue at around 8:04 p.m. Officers found Edla with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edla's 2002 Subaru Forester was missing and Atlantic City police found it on the 1600 block of Sewell Avenue. Delgado was identified as the suspect and he was arrested one block from where the SUV was found on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

Delgado was 16 at the time and he was tried as an adult on murder, carjacking, robbery, and weapons charges. When pleading guilty, Delgado admitted to shooting Edla while trying to steal his Subaru and left in the SUV.

Edla was originally from India and grew up in Medak, a town in the state of Telangana, The Times of India reported. He reportedly worked as a night auditor at an Atlantic City hotel.

Prosecutors said they're seeking 30 years in state prison for Delgado. He'd have to serve all 30 years before being eligible for parole.

Delgado's sentencing was scheduled for September.

