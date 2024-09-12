Atlantic City HS Principal Indicted In Mayor, Superintendent Child Abuse Cover-Up: Prosecutors

A grand jury indicted 39-year-old Constance Days-Chapman of Atlantic City on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. She was previously charged on Thursday, Mar. 28.

Investigators said a then-15-year-old told Days-Chapman in December 2023 that she suffered from "continuous headaches" because she was hit by her parents at home. According to prosecutors, Days-Chapman didn't notify police or the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P), which is required by law.

The teen then told another ACHS staff member on Wednesday, Jan. 22 that she was being emotionally and physically abused at home. The girl also mentioned that she told Days-Chapman about her abuse claims.

The staff member then spoke with Days-Chapman later that day.

"Days-Chapman denied that the student ever disclosed the abuse to her previously but told the school staffer that she would report the matter to DCP&P," the prosecutor's office said. "Both the staffer and another eyewitness to the conversation believed that Days-Chapman was going to notify the authorities as they were leaving her office."

That witness offered to report the claim to DCP&P but Days-Chapman "insisted" that she'd notify the department. Days-Chapman also said she'd give the teen's parents a "heads-up" that DCP&P would be involved.

Prosecutors said Days-Chapman met with the girl's parents outside their home that evening. The three met in the principal's running car.

DCP&P said the abuse claim was never disclosed to the department by Days-Chapman or any other ACHS employee. No law enforcement agencies were notified until a "non-school entity" called the abuse hotline on Friday, Jan. 24 to report the teen's allegations.

Days-Chapman was indicted on five counts of second-degree official misconduct, second-degree pattern of official misconduct, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension of another.

The home and vehicles of Mayor Marty Small Sr. and city schools superintendent Dr. La'Quetta Small were raided on the same day that Days-Chapman was first charged. The scene shut down part of Presbyterian Avenue for more than three hours during heavy rain.

Mayor Small responded to the abuse accusations during a news conference on Monday, Apr. 1.

"There's no book and no course that we took in college to show you how to be a parent and more importantly, how to deal with the struggles of raising teens," the mayor said.

The mayor also defended Days-Chapman, whom his kids refer to as "Aunt Mandy." Days-Chapman was also the mayor's campaign manager in 2021.

Mayor Small called Days-Chapman a close family friend.

"We confide in her about personal details in our household and she does the same with us, so if you think that you're going to drive a wedge between us, it's not going to work," the mayor said. "We support you, Mandy. You did absolutely nothing wrong."

The mayor and Dr. Small were charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child on Monday, Apr. 15.

Mayor Small was also charged with third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree aggravated assault, and disorderly persons simple assault. Dr. Small was also charged with three separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

Investigators said the couple physically and emotionally abused their daughter several times in December 2023 and January. In one incident, Mayor Small was accused of hitting her several times in the head with a broom, knocking her unconscious.

The mayor was also accused of threatening to hurt his daughter by "earth slamming" her down the stairs, grabbing her head, throwing her to the ground, and "smacking the weave out of her head." Investigators also said in another incident, the mayor bruised his daughter by repeatedly punching her legs.

Dr. Small was accused of punching her daughter multiple times in the chest, which also caused bruises. In another incident, prosecutors said Dr. Small dragged her by her hair and hit her with a belt on her shoulders, leaving marks.

In another argument, Dr. Small was also accused of punching her daughter in the mouth. The special victims unit for the county prosecutor's office investigated the accusations.

