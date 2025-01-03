Atlantic City Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty, Facing Decade In Prison: Prosecutors

Darrick Mallory, 53, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 2 to first-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a 10-year state prison sentence.

The charges stem from a Thursday, June 2, 2022, raid when law enforcement executed court-approved search warrants at Mallory's home on Harris Place. Authorities recovered about 1.3 pounds of cocaine, THC edibles, more than three pounds of illegal marijuana, and 22 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Investigators also seized $6,558 in cash, digital scales, and hundreds of vials commonly used for packaging drugs. During the investigation, police found photographs on Mallory’s cellphone showing crack cocaine being cooked on a stove at his home.

Mallory was arrested during the raid but has remained on pretrial release. Following his arrest, a judge denied prosecutors' motion to detain him.

Mallory was scheduled for sentencing in April.

