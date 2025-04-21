Armed AC Man Selling Crack Cocaine With Teen Found Guilty: Prosecutor

At 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, an officer entered a convenience store on the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and saw Quadri Cooper and a 15-year-old selling crack cocaine together, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Upon seeing police, Cooper fled to the back of the store where he hid his fully loaded 9mm Taurus brand handgun on the shelf, authorities said. The handgun had its serial numbers removed, authorities said. Cooper also possessed 6.5 grams of crack cocaine, authorities said.

Cooper was convicted of distribution of crack cocaine, unlawful possession of a handgun while committing drug crimes, unlawful possession of a defaced handgun and employing a juvenile to engage in drug distribution crimes, authorities said.

He will be sentenced in June, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic City and receive free news updates.