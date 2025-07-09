Animal Cruelty: NJ Man Tortured, Beat, Killed Stray Cats, Atlantic County Prosecutors Say

Sanabia would lure the abandoned and stray cats in his neighborhood into his residence with food and then tortured, beat and killed them, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Sanabia would dispose of the cats by throwing their bodies into a nearby dumpster, said.

He punched, hit and dragged other cats by their tail and he beat several cats with sticks while they were hiding in a makeshift shelter on a neighbor's property, police said.

