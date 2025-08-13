Allegiant Air announced its first flights at ACY on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The budget airline will launch four nonstop routes to Florida: Fort Lauderdale, St. Petersburg, Orlando Sanford International Airport, and Punta Gorda.

Service will roll out over the winter, with introductory one-way fares starting at $39.

"We're thrilled to bring our brand of low-cost, high-value travel to one of New Jersey's most iconic destinations," Allegiant chief commercial officer Drew Wells. "Connecting this vibrant community with several cities across Florida not only strengthens our leisure network, but opens up more affordable and convenient travel options for our customers in both regions. It's a win for travelers seeking sun and sand, and for those who want to experience the coastal charm of the Eastern seaboard or stroll along Atlantic City's famed Boardwalk."

Fort Lauderdale flights begin Thursday, Dec. 4, while the other three routes debut Presidents' Day weekend in February 2026. Seats at the lowest fares must be booked by Thursday, Aug. 14, for travel through Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Allegiant's arrival marks a milestone for ACY, which has long been served exclusively by Spirit Airlines.

The announcement comes on the same day Spirit launched its newest nonstop service from ACY to Miami International Airport. Sun Country Airlines operates chartered flights at the Egg Harbor Township airport.

American Airlines offers tarmac-to-tarmac bus service from ACY to Philadelphia International Airport.

