AC Man Threatened Off Duty Cop With Knife: Police

At 10:10 a.m., an off-duty police officer participating in the Seedorf/McMeekin Memorial 5K Run noticed a man, later identified as Xontae Glass, putting a woman in a headlock, pulling her toward the underside of the Boardwalk, Atlantic City police said.

The officer intervened and stopped Glass, requesting witnesses call 911, police said. The officer followed Glass and the woman onto the Boardwalk while waiting for additional law enforcement, police said.

Glass and the officer got into a physical altercation and then Glass pulled out a pocket knife and threatened him, police said. An off-duty captain of the Northfield Police Department retrieved his off-duty weapon and gave verbal commands to Glass, police said. Glass dropped the knife and ran off the Boardwalk onto New York Avenue, police said.

Glass attempted to hide, however, several witnesses informed responding officers where he was hiding and he was taken into custody, police said. During transportation, Glass became combative leading to another officer being injured, police said.

Glass is charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said.

